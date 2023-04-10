Doja Cat trolls fans with news of “french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion” album

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Between threats to stop making pop music and start rapping exclusively, threats to quit music altogether and threats to release a country album, Doja Cat is having a ball trolling fans on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Doja tweeted, “no more pop. i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

Then, late on Sunday night, she switched gears and tweeted, “The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore.” She then wrote, “Album is called Moist Holes.”

She followed that up by writing, “jk…its gonna be a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass.”

When asked how many features would be on this album, she wrote, “100.”

Right after that, she posted a series of tweets, saying in rapid succession, “i quit music. jk. no im serious i quit music. jk im not. relax.”

And then she added, “jk i quit im done with this music s*** its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore.” But, she noted, “ima finish this album yall dont worry.”

When one fan snarked, “As long as it’s not a country album,” Doja replied, “and THAT it is.”

She then put her phone down, thank goodness.

