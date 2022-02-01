Doja Cat withdraws from BRIT Awards after COVID-19 strikes her camp: “It’s simply not safe for us to continue”

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Fontainebleau

Doja Cat will no longer perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards because her camp is grappling with COVID-19.

Taking to social media on Monday, the “Kiss Me More” singer confirmed she cannot take the stage at London’s O2 Arena next week because of safety issues.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the BRITS. My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested positive for COVID,” said Doja. “It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way.”

The Grammy nominee, who previously battled COVID twice herself, said she is counting down the days until she can safely perform for her British fans and closed her announcement by telling her followers, “Take care of yourselves.”

Doja is up for two BRIT Awards this year: Best International Act and Best International Song, the latter of which is for her “Kiss Me More” collaboration with SZA.

The 2022 BRIT Awards are next Tuesday, February 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.