Doja Cat’s birthday costume left little to the imagination

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

We finally know what Doja Cat wore to her birthday bash…which wasn’t much.

To recap, the singer threw a star-studded sexy masquerade party to celebrate her 27th birthday. She invited stars like Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and more.

While guests rolled up to the event wearing dramatic capes and masks — except for Niall, who dressed in his normal, everyday clothes — Doja kept reporters covering the red carpet guessing what she had underneath her dramatic cloak and mask.

The singer kept her cape tightly wrapped around herself, and it turns out it’s because she was hardly wearing anything at all underneath. She even took to Twitter to cheekily ask, “If anybody got nudes of me from last night please send cuz I wanna post em.”

Fans answered the call in abundance, but apparently the singer was hoping to see more surface online. Shortly after, she tweeted out “F***in prudes” along with a disappointed face emoji.

For the record, Doja was completely topless during the event and only opted to wear a felt choker and tiny black panties.

Fans also posted photos of Doja’s dramatic birthday cake, which was covered in black frosting and embossed with gold icing and lettering.

Now, it appears Doja is ready to celebrate the next big thing — Halloween. She has since updated her profile image to that of her wearing a dramatic witch hat and changed the header image to that of a bunch of bats flying toward a sickly green moon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.