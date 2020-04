Tons of celebrities are using their platforms to help raise awareness during this time. From quirky hand washing videos to singing inspirational songs to showing the world that they’re just like us by getting a little too drunk and giving themselves a bad haircut. Thanks for that, Pink!

But Dolly Parton, made a huge move this week when she announced that she was donating $1 million to help fund research for the coronavirus. We love you, Dolly!

Read her announcement below: