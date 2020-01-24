Dolly Parton is behind the whole “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” meme!

For anyone cruising social media this week, you’ve probably seen an overwhelming amount of those “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” memes, and we can thank the one and only Dolly Parton for that internet trend.

On Tuesday, the country legend posted the following:

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

And pretty soon, social media erupted with other celebrities posting their own versions.

EVEN DOUG THE PUG AND THE MET MUSEUM GOT INVOLVED!

Soo … naturally we decided to get involved, but we wanted to do it our way!