Dolly Parton is behind the whole “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” meme!

For anyone cruising social media this week, you’ve probably seen an overwhelming amount of those “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” memes, and we can thank the one and only Dolly Parton for that internet trend.

On Tuesday, the country legend posted the following:

And pretty soon, social media erupted with other celebrities posting their own versions.

View this post on Instagram

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

EVEN DOUG THE PUG AND THE MET MUSEUM GOT INVOLVED!

View this post on Instagram

Get u a pug who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

Soo … naturally we decided to get involved, but we wanted to do it our way!

