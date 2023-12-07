Donald Glover and Maya Erskine navigate espionage, marriage in teaser trailer to ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series

Prime Video/David Lee

On Thursday, Prime Video released the globe-trotting teaser trailer to its forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, based on the hit 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

As reported, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are the titular couple this time around, and in a departure from the movie’s plot, the two aren’t a bored married couple hiding their day jobs as assassins.

Instead, the streaming service teases, the leads play a pair of “lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.”

The only catch: Their new identities as Mr. John Smith and Mrs. Jane Smith.

“Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone,” Prime Video continues.

“I have to be clear: I’m not in this for the romance,” Erskine’s character warns Glover’s. Still, their chemistry is undeniable — and as they put distance between themselves, bullets and bombs, they get closer to each other.

Blame it on the adrenaline, or the exotic locales, but awkward silences between them lead to a kiss midway through the teaser — and a dinner party question that gets a giggle from the pair: “How’s the intimacy between you two?”

Later, Jane asks John in a private moment, “What do you think happens if we fail?” He asks, “Our marriage?” She corrects, “Our mission.”

The exchange dovetails into Prime Video’s query: “What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Atlanta Emmy winner Glover co-wrote series, which also stars The Batman‘s Paul Dano and Emmy winner John Turturro, as well as Eiza González, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Michaela Coel and Parker Posey.

The eight-episode Mr. & Mrs. Smith debuts February 2.

