Donald Glover reportedly starring in and producing ‘Spider-Man’-adjacent movie ‘Hypno-Hustler’

Donald Glover will reportedly play one of Spider-Man’s funkiest villains in a movie for Sony Pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter says Glover, who wanted to play Spider-Man on the big screen before Andrew Garfield got the role, and who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will reportedly play Antoine Delsoin aka Hypno-Hustler in a film he’s producing.

The character from the late Guardians of the Galaxy creator Bill Mantlo made his debut in the disco days of 1978, and he used music to hypnotize victims before robbing them.

The project would be yet another Spidey-adjacent movie for Sony, in the vein of the hit Venom movies starring Tom Hardy and the notoriously drubbed Morbius with Jared Leto.

According to the trade, Eddie Murphy‘s son Myles Murphy is writing the project, and the music angle of the obscure character drew the attention of the actor and Emmy-winner Glover, who moonlights as recording artist Childish Gambino.

Incidentally, in addition to his small scene in Homecoming, Spidey-fan Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man.

