Dove Cameron reveals how Demi Moore inspired her new song “Girl Like Me”

Dove Cameron is readying the release of her new song “Girl Like Me,” which she says was inspired by Demi Moore‘s sizzling scene in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Dove spoke to People about the movie’s sultry Roosevelt Hotel scene, where Moore’s character struts around in lingerie, heels and a fur coat as Edwyn Collin‘s “A Girl Like You” plays menacingly in the background. Dove revealed she “rewrote” the 1994 hit.

“That has been one of my favorite songs for, like, 15 years,” she said. “When I saw that scene in Charlie’s Angels, when she’s laying in front of a fire and you find out that she’s a villain and it’s playing ‘A Girl Like You,’ I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I’ve always loved it.”

As for how that scene inspired Dove’s new song, the singer explained, “One day, we just had this idea. I was like, ‘Oh my God, it would be so fun to cover on tour.’ And we were like, ‘What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, “You’ve ever met a girl like me before”?'”

Added Dove, “We’ve been working on it for ages, but I’m really, really happy with it now.” She said she is excited for fans to hear it and teased, “It’s fun to do live.”

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle hit theaters in 2003. Moore starred as former Angel-turned-villain Madison Lee.

“Girl Like Me” arrives Friday, December 9.

