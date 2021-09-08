Drew Barrymore reveals how she’s been supporting Britney Spears behind the scenes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Music Choice

Drew Barrymore reveals she’s been privately supporting Britney Spears during her conservatorship battle.

The actress and talk show host tells Entertainment Tonight that she’s been sending Britney video messages.

“I appreciate all the people that have been supporting Britney on social media,” she says. “I took a different turn. I’ve actually been sending her personal videos.”

Drew says she’s sent messages of “encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom.”

“[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private,” Barrymore says.

Drew says Britney has responded to the videos with “little smoke signals.”

Meanwhile on Instagram, Britney thanked another celebrity for supporting her publicly: Iggy Azalea. She posted a photo of the two performing their song “Pretty Girls” together.

“It was so much fun working with such a strong, bada** woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words,” Britney wrote.

On Tuesday, Britney’s father, Jamie, filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star’s estate that has been in place since 2008 — a huge legal victory for Britney.

