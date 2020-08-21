Drew Barrymore tries to handle the heat while participating on ‘Hot Ones’

Drew Barrymore is the Golden Globe Award-winning actress you know from films like ‘The Wedding Singer,’ ‘E.T.,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Scream,’ ‘Never Been Kissed,’ and many more. These days, you can catch her on Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ and hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ which is set to premiere on CBS on September 14. (Check local listings or visit TheDrewBarrymoreShow.com to find out when and where it airs in your city.) How will this acting legend who has over 70 film and TV credits to her name stack up against the scorching gauntlet of hot sauces? Find out how this showbiz multi-hyphenate handles the fury of spice while discussing the best crafty sandwich stations, hosting Saturday Night Live at seven years old, her love for Adam Sandler, the transformative essence of Lady Gaga, and the backstory of SZA’s song “Drew Barrymore.” Stay tuned for the greatest Hot Ones burp of all time!