Driver Survives After Truck Crashes Off 70 Ft. Overpass [VIDEO]

A Wisconsin driver miraculously survived after his truck fell 70 feet from an overpass onto the highway below Saturday morning.

The pickup landed upright, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was conscious when emergency responders arrived, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

He apparently lost control of the truck, which then went up a snowbank and over the barrier wall on the interchange ramp.

He did not appear to be impaired.

“The biggest risk with that is the melting and the freezing creates sort of a ramp, a natural ramp,” Milwaukee County’s Director of Highways and Maintenance explains to WISN.