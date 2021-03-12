Drone Video of Minnesota Bowling Alley Gets Hollywood Praise

Jay Christensen (left) and Anthony Jaska of Rally Studios.

Millions of people have viewed this 1 ½-minute video by 25-year-old cinematographer Jay Christensen, produced by Minneapolis-based Rally Studios and directed by Anthony Jaska. The video, shot at Bryant-Lake Bowl in Minneapolis, features amazing drone footage that swoops in between the different areas of the venue. From the front door, to the bar, to the lanes themselves, every second of the video is a whirlwind of fun.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn called the single-shot clip, which feels like a roller-coaster ride, “stupendous.” He tweeted it to his 800,000-plus followers, saying he wanted the filmmakers “to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”