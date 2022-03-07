Dua Lipa collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion coming on Friday

Megan Thee Stallion: Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Dua Lipa: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

They’re tour mates, and now they’re about to team up on record as well.

Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia tour will feature Megan Thee Stallion as the opening act starting March 15, so the two are now dropping a collab this Friday. Both artists teased the track on their Instagrams; Dua’s features a tiny snippet of the song, while Megan’s shows photos of herself and Dua on a series of cakes.

According to Genius, the song is called “Sweetest Pie” but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Genius has the lyrics as, “Uh, baby, we can go fast/I’ll drive and you just lay back/I got the flavor that lasts/Yeah, the sweetest pie.”

Megan and Dua started teasing a song together a while ago.

