Dua Lipa goes dark "by popular demand"

Dua Lipa has been rocking dyed blonde hair with dark roots for months now, but she’s just gone back to her original color, at the request of her fans.

Three days ago, Dua posted an older photo of herself when she was still rocking a short black bob, and asked, “should I bring her back?” After an overwhelmingly positive response — including from Paris Hilton, surprisingly — Dua took the hint.

She posted a selfie of herself making a goofy face inside a very nice-looking dwelling, showing off her dark hair with the caption, “By popular demand.” Among the commenters was Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid — mother of Gigi, Bella and Dua’s boyfriend, Anwar Hadid — who left a heart.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer appears to be in New York City, according to photos posted on JustJared: She was seen leaving a recording studio Thursday in the Big Apple while wearing the same outfit she was wearing in the selfie.

Dua and Anwar famously spent lockdown in an AirBnB in London, after she returned to that city to find her apartment flooded. They recently jetted off for a tropical vacation on the island of St. Lucia.

back by popular demand 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CI6VT5QKpN — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 16, 2020

