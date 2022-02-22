Dua Lipa, Halsey, The Kid LAROI, GAYLE among big names booked for 2022 Firefly Festival

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This year’s Firefly Festival, scheduled for this September in Dover, Delaware, has announced its star-studded lineup.

Among the headliners are Halsey and Dua Lipa, who’ll take the stage on September 22 and September 25, respectively. Also on the bill: The Kid LAROI, GAYLE, Zedd, Avril Lavigne, Willow, Saint JHN, Charlie XCX, Emmy Meli, Green Day, Weezer and dozens more.

You can sign up for pre-sale access at FireflyFestival.com; the sale starts February 25 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale launches February 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

