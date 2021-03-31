Dua Lipa, Harry Styles score Brit Awards nominations

Francis Specker/CBS

Following their success at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa are now feeling the love from their home country.

Both artists have been nominated for the Brit Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. Dua has three nods: British Single for “Physical,” Female Solo Artist, and Album of the Year, for Future Nostalgia.

But despite his worldwide success, Harry only managed one nod: British Single, for “Watermelon Sugar.”

In the International categories, nominees include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, BTS and Foo Fighters.

As previously announced, Dua will perform at the Brit Awards ceremony, scheduled for May 11 at The O2 arena in London. She wrote on Instagram, “3 NOMS!!!!! Thank you @brits can’t wait to see you there!!!!!!”

3 NOMS!!!!! Thank you @BRITs 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 can’t wait to see you there!!!!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/yLdiV4Xa2F — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 31, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

