Dua Lipa has more plans for 'Future Nostalgia' in 2021: "We love to milk it"

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Grammy-nominated album not only soundtracked fans’ quarantine this year, it spawned a remix collection called Club Future Nostalgia featuring some of Dua’s idols, such as Madonna and Missy Elliott, and helped reinvent live shows with the super successful Studio 2054 virtual concert.

And in Billboard’s new Women in Music issue, Dua says she’s not about to let Future Nostalgia go just yet. She has a Future Nostalgia B-sides edition in the works for 2021, a rescheduled tour in support of the album next fall, and possibly more singles and music videos to release as well.

“I don’t feel like an album should finish once it’s out,” she says. “Yes, people can hear it, but you can still create such a fun world around it.”

“We love to milk it,” she adds.

Dua, who will receive the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s 15th annual Women in Music event on December 10, also tells Billboard why she loves collaborating with lesser-known international artists, like Belgian singer Angèle on her French/English song, “Fever.”

“I don’t feel like collaborations always have to be done with people that are already at the top of the game and killing it globally,” she says. “It’s cool to come together and open up a whole new audience. It makes my job even more exciting.”

This weekend, Dua will also appear on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the criticism female artists in the music industry face, and how she created Future Nostalgia as a form of “escapism.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

