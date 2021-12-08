Dua Lipa is “very excited” about her new music, credits fans for the success of “Levitating”

Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa‘s album, Future Nostalgia, and its singles dominated the charts in 2020, and this year, her song “Levitating” spent so many weeks in the upper reaches of the charts that it became the Billboard Hot 100 number-one song of 2021. So how about some new music from the British star? Well, it’s coming.

Dua tells Billboard with a laugh that she’s “maybe potentially actively working on some new music,” but insists that she can reveal “absolutely nothing” about it. Still, she admits, “I’m really excited. I feel so at home in the studio. There’s nowhere I would rather be.”

“So, during this time that I’ve been at home in London, it’s just been amazing to get in and write and experiment and try new things and it’s just been wonderful,” she continues. “And I’m very excited for new music, yeah.”

As for the success of “Levitating,” Dua notes, “Really, it’s the fans, and everybody that’s just been listening to it — and really just making it their own, so I’m really proud of that. I’ve always wanted my songs to find a home with different people so I’m happy that song did that, for sure.”

Dua’s other hit this year — her collaboration with Elton John, “Cold Heart” — was unexpected, but she thinks it was a success “because it’s just got a lot of love in it, and a lot of soul and spirit.” She adds, “I think sometimes when you hear a song like that, you can tell.”

