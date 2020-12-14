Dua Lipa named Artist of the Year 2020 by UK's 'Music Week'

It’s safe to say that few artists have had as successful a 2020 as Dua Lipa, and now she’s been named Artist of the Year by the British publication Music Week.

The honor, won last year by Lewis Capaldi, comes in recognition of the success of her album Future Nostalgia and its hits — like “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” — as well as the fact that she nabbed six Grammy nominations. On top of that, her recent Studio 2054 livestream drew an estimated five million viewers.

“It’s surreal. It’s crazy,” Dua Lipa told Music Week about her win. “It’s been such a mad year, to be honest and to even have put out a record during this confusing, uncertain time, has been interesting: getting used to this new normal and getting into the swing of things. But I’m so grateful.”

“It’s all I could ever ask for to have my music be heard and for people to have responded and reacted to it the way that they have, and to be lucky enough to receive this accolade,” she added. “It’s really cool.”

By Andrea Dresdale

