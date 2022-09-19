Dua Lipa on covering George Michael for new YSL campaign: “I hope I did it justice”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for YSL Beauty

On her global smash “Cold Heart” with Elton John, Dua Lipa sang part of Elton’s classic hit “Rocket Man.” Now, she’s recorded a new version of yet another iconic song, coincidentally one of Elton’s former duet partners: the late George Michael.

Dua has recorded her take on George’s 1990 top 10 hit “Freedom! ’90” for a new ad campaign for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s new fragrance, Libre Le Parfum (libre in French means free or at liberty). You can find a 45-second ad using the song on YouTube, though it doesn’t appear to have been officially released yet.

Speaking to ELLE about the new campaign, Dua describes the song as “the embodiment of freedom” and says recording it was very exciting.

“Obviously, when you’re covering a song that has such a big legacy and with such an incredible artist, you know you want to do it justice,” she continues, noting she wants to be thoughtful about covering a song that holds “so much value to culture.”

“I wanted to create in my own way, but also have it hold the same meaning … I hope I did it justice,” she says.

As for her feelings about freedom, Dua says she feels the most free when she’s onstage.

“I feel lucky that I get to really live those moments, those words that I created in a studio environment and remember why I wrote them, and why I felt the way I did and be able to share that energy,” she explains.

And in case you’re wondering, Dua says her biggest beauty inspirations include Kate Moss and Drew Barrymore‘s ’90s looks, and her mother, who could put on eyeliner “so perfectly every time.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.