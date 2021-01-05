Dua Lipa on her relationship with Anwar Hadid: "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see"

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Last year during lockdown, Dua Lipa‘s constant companion was her boyfriend of more than a year-and-a-half, model Anwar Hadid. And while Dua’s posted plenty of pics of the couple on Instagram, she says that unlike some famous couples, they know when to hold back and when to share.

In the new issue of British Vogue, Dua says she and Anwar — brother of Gigi and Bella — “have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then O.K., that’s fun.”

“But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” she continues. “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

“I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions,” she notes.

While she’s fine with Instagram, Dua tells also British Vogue that she was having so much “anxiety” over negative comments she received on Twitter that she now lets her management run that account.

“It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say,” she reveals.

Dua’s also made a funny video for Vogue, in which she promises to share the secrets behind her dance routines, but simply ends up screaming at a group of hapless students as they flop around a stage. Her top tip for learning choreography? “Your best bet is to get really famous, then people will give you a little bit more time to pick it up.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.