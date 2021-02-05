Dua Lipa releasing 'Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition' next week

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa has announced she’s releasing an expanded version of her album Future Nostalgia, dubbed The Moonlight Edition.

In addition to all the original songs from Future Nostalgia, the new collection, out February 12, will feature the previously teased new track, “We’re Good,” as well as Dua’s song with Miley Cyrus, “Prisoner,” her duet with Belgian singer Angèle, “Fever,” her current “Levitating” remix featuring DaBaby, and her Grammy-nominated collab with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, “Un Dia.”

It also includes the previously unreleased songs “If It Ain’t Me,” “That Kind of Woman” and “Not My Problem” featuring JID.

“We’re Good” is set to drop a day before the album, on February 11.

The Moonlight Edition follows Dua’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia, which was released last August. A remix version of “That Kind of Woman,” featuring a Stevie Nicks sample, appears on that project.

Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition✨🌕🔐 12TH FEB pic.twitter.com/mL6ph2PcLt — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 4, 2021

