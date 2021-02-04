Dua Lipa releasing new song "We're Good" next week

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa has been teasing new music for a while, but now she’s finally nailed down a title and a release date.

The Grammy-winning star revealed on Instagram that she’ll release a new song called “We’re Good” on February 11. She also posted the artwork for the song, which shows her all glammed up in heavy make-up, jewels and a fancy dress, her hair piled high on her head.

The artwork uses the same font as Dua’s album Future Nostalgia, which may indicate that “We’re Good” is from the long-awaited album of B-sides that she’s said she plans to release. In any case, it’s her first new music of 2021, so let’s dance.

By Andrea Dresdale

