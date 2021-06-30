Dua Lipa reveals how online bullying motivated her to become a global superstar

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Dua Lipa says she got the last laugh after being bullied over her 2018 Brit Awards performance. After releasing her Grammy winning album Future Nostalgia last year, which produced several hit songs, the “Levitating” artist is now one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 25-year-old singer reflected on the online harassment she suffered when bullies mocked her song’s “New Rules” choreography at the Brit Awards.

“It’s one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best. But it’s another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven’t had the opportunity to be the best because you’ve spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once,” Dua explained.

The three-time Grammy winner continued, “You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is.”

That ignited a fire in her to work even harder, she said, and she worked tirelessly to sharpen her skills in the studio and on stage because she wanted to “prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”

Dua recalled thinking, “I was like… ‘I’m really just going to focus on being great at everything that I do.'”

That conviction, she noted, helped her perfect Future Nostalgia, which made waves at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

It was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Pop Vocal Album. “Don’t Start Now,” its lead single, earned three nods.

Dua now looks to release two more albums in the future, saying, “I want to solidify myself as an artist in that aspect first, before anything else… For now, I just wanna make sure the music is good.”

