Dua Lipa starring in new campaign for Truly Hard Seltzer

Dua Lipa is ready to show off her “many facets” in a new partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer.

The singer is starring in the brand’s “No One Is Just One Flavor” campaign, which celebrates the beverage’s unique flavors as well as the unique sides to each one of us.

Dua will be featured in a new TV ad debuting during Saturday Night Live this weekend. The partially animated clip, set to her hit “Physical,” shows Dua as more than just a pop star — she’s bilingual, a dog mom and a yoga enthusiast, among other things.

“To me, No One Is Just One Flavor means that we all have many facets,” Dua says in a statement. “There are so many different parts of us that make us unique – whether that’s speaking different languages, your job, or where you call home. All those tiny little parts, those tiny flavors, make you who you are – and we should celebrate that!”

Dua will also be featured in social, digital, out-of-home, and point-of-sale marketing for the brand. Truly drinkers will have a chance to win more than $1 million in concert prizes, including VIP experiences to meet Dua and attend a performance of hers this fall.

The campaign will also include “Truly Inspired,” a 2021 summer content and livestream concert series produced by Live Nation and curated by Dua.

