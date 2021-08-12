Dua Lipa teams with Truly Hard Seltzer to curate a virtual concert series

Dua Lipa with Truly Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer/Courtesy Truly Hard Seltzer

Dua Lipa sure knows how to keep busy. A day after announcing a joint single with Elton John, she’s now announcing a virtual concert series.

Dua has teamed with Truly Hard Seltzer for the series, called Truly Inspired. She personally selected the three acts who’ll perform on the series: Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy, U.S. hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, and Yaeji, a Korean-American singer, DJ and producer. Their shows will stream on the Live Nation Channel on Twitch.

“Each of these artists represents an individual perspective, a distinctive part of the world, an original corner of music, and they all inspire me uniquely,” Dua says in a statement.

She adds, “In addition to the performances, I will be sitting down with each artist, and together we’ll chat, have some fun and maybe even have a couple of drinks, as we explore how” — as Truly’s slogan says — “No One Is Just One Flavor.”

EARTHGANG’s appearance will stream on August 24 at 9:30pm E.T. Dermot Kennedy appears September 9 at 4 p.m. ET, and Yaeji will play September 21, at a time to be determined.

