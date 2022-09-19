Dua Lipa teases 3rd studio album: “I feel even more liberated in a completely different way”

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Dua Lipa is ready to come out with her follow-up to Future Nostalgia and teases it’ll be even more ambitious than her pandemic-era album.

“As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she told Vogue Australia. “And even more in control than I thought.”

“It took me a little bit of time to find my feet and figure out who I was as an artist, you know, creatively. It was a step-by-step process,” she added. “As an artist, as you evolve and you practice your craft — the more you spend time really honing things — the more comfortable and confident you are. And that’s how I felt with [Future Nostalgia].”

Aside from being more ambitious, the new work will also be “more free.” The Grammy winner says that’s because she’s learned “what freedom is.”

Dua was among the numerous celebrities condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which made abortion a constitutionally protected right in 1973.

“As a society, around the world, we’re really taking 10 steps back,” she said. “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in … to really have a voice.”

She continued, “This is a really important time to speak up about things that are important to us … And that’s why it’s important for me, with my platform, to do that as much as I can.”

In addition, the singer is learning who she is beyond being “an extrovert’s extrovert,” meaning she is learning to appreciate spending time by herself.

“I’m really learning to spend time alone. I love just being comfortable in my own time and in my own space,” she explained.

