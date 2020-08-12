Dua Lipa teases "Levitating" remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott

John Phillips/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s epic new remix of “Levitating,” featuring two of her pop idols — Madonna and Missy Elliott — comes out tomorrow.

To get fans even more excited for the release, Dua released a sneak peak of the new video for the track. The tease shows Dua lying on a bed of flowers under red lighting, along with quick cuts of other cryptic shots in the video.

The song, remixed by DJ/producer The Blessed Madonna — not to be confused with the Queen of Pop — drops August 13 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It’ll be featured on Dua’s star-studded Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, which comes out August 21.

The album will also feature guest appearances by Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, along with “many many more surprises,” according to Dua.

By Andrea Tuccillo

