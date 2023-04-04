Dua Lipa to appear in the upcoming live-action Barbie film as “mermaid Barbie”

Courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

In December, when the official Instagram account of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie followed Dua Lipa, fans began to suspect that the singer was somehow involved in the film. Turns out she most definitely is.

Various character posters for the movie were revealed Tuesday, and they indicate that there are a number of Barbies and Kens in the film, beyond Margot Robbie and co-star Ryan Gosling’s depiction of the iconic doll couple.

For example, one Barbie, played by Emma Mackey, evidently has “a Nobel Prize in physics,” while another, played by Anna Cruz Kayne, is a “Supreme Court Justice.” And there’s Dua, sporting blue hair and a fishtail, with the caption, “This Barbie is a mermaid.”

Meanwhile, the British tabloid The Daily Mail claims that Dua is also recording a song for the soundtrack, but that remains to be seen.

The Barbie film arrives in theaters July 21. Dua was technically supposed to make her big-screen acting debut in the spy film Argylle, but that movie, set to premiere on Apple TV+, doesn’t have a release date yet.

