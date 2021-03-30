Dua Lipa to headline the 2021 Brit Awards

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After making a splash at the Grammys earlier this month, Dua Lipa is set to headline the U.K. equivalent: The Brits.

She’s one of the first performers to be announced for this year’s ceremony, which will take place May 11 at London’s O2 arena. The nominations — in which Dua is expected to feature heavily — will be announced tomorrow.

The star’s history with the Brit Awards includes two performances and three wins. In 2018, she became the first female artist ever to receive five nominations in one year.

In a statement, Dua says, “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the U.K.”

At the Grammys, the “Levitating” singer won the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy for Future Nostalgia, and also performed a showstopping medley during the telecast.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.