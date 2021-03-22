Dua Lipa to perform at Elton John's first-ever virtual Oscar party

The 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Pre-Party will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris along with Elton and his husband, David Furnish, and Dua Lipa will give a stripped-down performance. The event will stream via Cisco Webex four times to accommodate different time zones, with 100,000 people able to “attend” per time zone.

Tickets to the 60-minute pre-party, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on April 25 in North America, are on sale now for just $20.00.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening,” Elton says in a statement, promising “many fabulous surprise names” in addition to Harris and Dua. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support.”

“It’s such an honor to be a part of one of the most iconic Oscar Parties,” Dua says in a statement. “And I’m really proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help tackle the stigma that exists around HIV…we need to build a kinder and more accepting world together. And to share the stage with Elton John will be a dream come true!”

Last year, Elton took part in Dua’s Studio 2054 livestream event, so it only makes sense she’d return the favor.

By Andrea Dresdale

