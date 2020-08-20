Dua Lipa's 'Club Future Nostalgia' remix album samples Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani

Not only does Dua Lipa‘s upcoming remix album Club Future Nostalgia feature a guest appearance from the Queen of Pop — Madonna — it also features guest vocals from one of the queens of rock: Stevie Nicks.

The track list for the project, which is coming out August 28, has been released, and many of the remixes feature samples of older songs. One track, “That Kind of Woman,” features a sample of Stevie’s a cappella vocal from “Stand Back,” her 1983 top five hit based on Prince’s “Little Red Corvette.” In fact, Prince played synthesizer uncredited on the track, and Stevie split the publishing royalties with him 50/50.

Another song on the record, “Hallucinate,” features a sample of Gwen Stefani‘s classic “Hollaback Girl,” a song that Dua recently told Gwen is what taught her the correct way to spell “BANANAS.” Of course, as previously reported, Gwen herself makes an appearance on a remix of the song “Physical,” created by Mark Ronson.

Other throwback songs that are sampled on the album include Jamiroquai‘s “Cosmic Girl” and Neneh Cherry‘s “Buffalo Stance.”

As previously reported, the remix of the song “Levitating” features Madonna and Missy Elliott.

“I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me,” Dua says in a statement. “It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road.”

“During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable [DJ] The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.”

Here’s the track list:

“Future Nostalgia” – Joe Goddard Remix

“Cool” – Jayda G Remix

“Good In Bed” – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix

-Sample: Neneh Cherry – Buffalo Stance

-Sample: Art Of Noise – Moments In Love

“Pretty Please” – Midland Remix

“Pretty Please” – Masters At Work Remix

-Sample: Cajmere – Coffee Pot (Percolator mix)

“Boys Will Be Boys” – Zach Witness Remix

-Sample: Lyn Collins – Think (About It)

“Love Again” – Horse Meat Disco Remix

“Break My Heart” / “Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl”

-Sample: Jamiroquai – Cosmic Girl (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

“Levitating” (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) – The Blessed Madonna Remix

“Hallucinate” – Mr Fingers Deep Stripped Mix

-Sample: Gwen Stefani – Hollaback Girl

-Sample: Barbara Mason – Another Man

“Hallucinate” – Paul Woolford Extended Remix

-Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – The Sun Can’t Compare

“Love Is Religion” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

“Don’t Start Now” – Yaeji Remix

-Sample: Gaz – Sing Sing

-Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – Bring Down The Walls

“Physical” (feat. Gwen Stefani) – Mark Ronson Remix

“Kiss and Make Up” – Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK

“That Kind Of Woman” – Jacques Lu Cont Remix

-Sample: Stevie Nicks – Stand Back Acapella

“Break My Heart” – Moodymann Remix

