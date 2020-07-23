Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' makes shortlist for this year's Mercury Prize

Hugo Comte/Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album has made the shortlist for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize, which honors the best British albums released over the past year.

The singer reacted to the honor in a video posted to social media Thursday.

“My manager Ben called me on the phone when I was in New York and told me that I was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I just, I never really thought that would ever happen to me.”

Dua added, “So I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and for the recognition. The support means so much to me. And it’s kind of surreal because I guess maybe I just didn’t think I was cool enough!”

The albums considered for the prize were released in the one-year period from July 20, 2019 to July 17, 2020. The winner will be announced on September 24, but due to COVID-19, it’s unlikely that a live awards presentation will take place, organizers say.

Future Nostalgia, released March 27, produced the disco-inspired singles “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and “Hallucinate.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.