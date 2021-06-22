Dua Lipa’s sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Anwar Hadid: “I’m lucky to love you”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa started dating model Anwar Hadid — brother of Bella and Gigi — in 2019, and the two are still going strong. On Tuesday, she posted a sweet birthday tribute to Anwar as he turned 22.

“Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!!” she captioned a series of photos. “I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you.”

Then, referring to their dog, Dua added, “DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today.”

The photo album features several photos of Dexter, including an adorable one of Anwar and Dua together in bed with the pup between them. There are also pics of the couple dancing on a rooftop, and hugging each other in various poses.

During lockdown last year, Dua and Anwar ended up unexpectedly living together in an Airbnb in London. Last year, she told Elle UK, “We’ve made the most of the situation. I’d probably have been planning to go on tour, and thinking about when we’d be able to see each other. Having all that extra time was really nice.”

