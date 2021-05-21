Duran Duran says it’s “really exciting” to be debuting new single on ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Stephanie Pistel

Duran Duran, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary of hitting the Billboard charts this year, will make their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to debut their new single “Invisible.” Keyboard player Nick Rhodes tells ABC Audio that it’s nice to know “there’s something left that we haven’t done — after having a career for this long.”

“We’re thrilled to be on the Billboard Awards…we have long known Billboard magazine, even before we were in a band,” he points out. “We would see in the U.K. ‘What’s number one on Hot 100 and the Billboard charts?'”

As for the performance, the “Hungry Like the Wolf” band will not just be playing “Invisible,” but some of their classic tunes as well.

“We’re going to try and make our performance as a strong and representative of Duran Duran as we possibly can,” Rhodes adds. “It will have three songs, some from different periods in our career and of course, the new single.”

Bass player John Taylor says it’s “really exciting” that the band will be giving “Invisible” its live debut, along with the guy who played guitar on the recording: Graham Coxon of Blur. He says the performance will incorporate elements of the “Invisible” video, which was created using an artificial intelligence technology called Huxley.

As John tells ABC Audio, “The screens behind the performance, we’re going to be featuring — not the video as a whole — but loops taken from the video, some of the more interesting visual moments, where we’re sort of using it as a backdrop, so you’ll get the flavor of the video.”

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night on NBC. Duran Duran’s new album Future Past will be out October 22.

