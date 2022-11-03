Dwyane Wade responds to ex’s claims he’s exploiting trans daughter

L-R: Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade is addressing his ex-wife’s claims that he’s been exploiting their trans daughter for money.

In a lengthy Instagram post Thursday, the former NBA star began, “Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame.”

Wade continued, “I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

Wade’s ex Siohvaughn Funches-Wade made allegations in a court filing this week that Wade is trying to “profit” off daughter Zaya’s “name and gender change.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade said in his post.

He added that Funches-Wade has shown no interest in understanding their child’s needs, even though she’s been given many opportunities to do so.

“No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them,” Wade, who’s now married to Gabrielle Union, said. “This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life.”

