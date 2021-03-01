Eat Indian food with Katy Perry for charity

Last year, the U.K.’s Prince Charles announced Katy Perry had been named an ambassador of the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. This year, Katy is taking part in a fundraising campaign for the Trust, which might involve one lucky fan virtually sharing some Indian food with the singer.

The campaign is called Big Curry Night In, and will run from March 5 to March 14. During that time, U.K. citizens are being encouraged to order takeout Indian food, or make their own curry at home, while donating to the British Asian Trust. People who participate can win a chance to have Katy pop in virtually to join them for their meal.

The money raised will help those in the poorest areas of South Asia, especially women and girls, to conquer poverty and reach their potential. Visit BigCurryNightIn.com to donate and register to win.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I need hardly say that I do rather hope you might all be able to participate in this!” Prince Charles said in a video on Monday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.