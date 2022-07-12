Ed Sheeran adorably upstaged at own concert by dancing boy: “Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer”

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

A little boy’s fancy footwork stole the spotlight from Ed Sheeran — during his own concert.

Ed’s official HQ account shared a video Monday of a kid going wild on the dance floor during the Grammy winner’s performance of “Bad Habits.” The kid blends Irish step, break dancing, the robot, some flossing and even a few Michael Jackson poses during the song.

His moves soon attract the attention of other fans in the pit, who begin filming him as he lets loose on the dance floor. Soon, Ed even notices and asks the kid over the microphone to “jump” and “bounce” — to which the boy happily obliges.

“Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer,” Ed Sheeran HQ noted in the caption.

The videos were posted last month by a woman named Michelle Nicol﻿, who took to Twitter and shared even more footage of the dance floor dynamo — this time busting moves to “Shape of You.” She wrote, “My son living his best life at @edsheeran concert last night. Memories that will last forever thank you Ed you was amazing.”

The video ends on a comical note, with the kid exiting the floor to dramatically catch his breath when the song comes to a close.

Nicol also expressed hope that the videos would land on the “Shivers” singer’s radar, so he could see her son’s moves up close — and now, she’s halfway to getting her wish as Ed’s people have caught wind of them.

