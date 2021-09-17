Ed Sheeran announces massive 2022 stadium tour

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran is ready to send “Shivers” down fans’ spines with the announcement of a 2022 stadium tour.

Ed dropped the news via Instagram video on Friday morning that he’s embarking on the + – = ÷ x Tour next year that will see him headlining several stadiums across Europe.

The tour kicks off April 28 in Cork, Ireland and continues through September 23, when it wraps in Frankfurt, Germany.

Along the way, Ed will headline three shows at Wembley Stadium in London and host multiple two-night stays at venues including Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Etihad Stadium in Manchester in Ed’s native England, and the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, U.K.

This marks the megastar’s first major tour since 2019, when the two-year ÷ Tour set a record as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Check out the full list of tour dates on Ed’s website. Tickets go on sale September 25 at 8 a.m.

