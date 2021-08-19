Ed Sheeran announces new album, ‘= [Equals],’ due out October 29

Atlantic Records

It’s the moment Ed Sheeran fans have been waiting for: The singer announced his new album, = [Equals], will be out October 29.

Ed revealed the news in an Instagram Live on Thursday, telling fans this new collection contains 14 tracks. The artwork features a backdrop painted by Ed, surrounded by butterfly imagery symbolizing “new life.”

Ed says the album is the “best bit of work” he’s done so far. It of course follows his previous mathematically-titled efforts, + [Plus], x [Multiply] and ÷ [Divide], as well as 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project. You can pre-order Equals now.

“= [Equals] is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Ed says in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Ed also dropped a new song called “Visiting Hours” on Thursday, which he had previously performed at a memorial for his friend and mentor, late Australian music industry legend Michael Gudinsky. Ed clarified that “Visiting Hours” is not the next single — the second single off the album will be coming out on September 10, following “Bad Habits.” He played fans a snippet of that song during the livestream.

Here is the Equals track list:

“Tides”

“Shivers”

“First Time”

“Bad Habits”

“Overpass Graffiti”

“The Joker and The Queen”

“Leave Your Life”

“Collide”

“2step”

“Stop the Rain”

“Love in Slow Motion”

“Visiting Hours”

“Sandman”

“Be Right Now”

