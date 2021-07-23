Ed Sheeran gives behind-the-scenes look at how “Bad Habits” came about “by accident”

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a peek behind the scenes of his latest single, “Bad Habits.”

He released a new video showing some of the recording process and gave more insight into how the song came about “by accident.”

“Wrote bad habits in Jan with Fred Again & Johnny McDaid,” Ed writes on social media. “We rented an old country house with the idea that the change of scenery from a studio would help make the most interesting songs, and for a month just chucked around random ideas and genres that I wouldn’t ever usually make.”

He continues, “Bad habits came by accident and was such a fun tune to make. I didn’t know at the time it would end up as the first single from the album but here we are.”

In the behind-the-scenes clip, we see Ed and his collaborators jamming out, surrounded by books in a dimly lit room of the cozy old country house.

