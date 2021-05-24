Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles & the rest of 1D, Dua Lipa make ‘Sunday Times’ Young Rich list

Mark Surridge

Despite the fact that artists couldn’t tour last year, British musicians still raked it in, as shown by the Sunday Times’ annual Rich List. While veteran stars like Paul McCartney and Elton John are among the richest British musicians overall, the stars who make up the paper’s Young Rich list didn’t do too badly, either.

The top musician on that list is Ed Sheeran, who ranks seventh with a net worth of $311 million. The Times has increased his worth by $28 million due to his incredible streaming numbers, which the paper says demonstrates the future value of his back catalogue, should he decide to sell it, as so many stars are doing these days.

Harry Styles is in at number 10 with a net worth of $106 million — that’s more than his One Direction band mates who rank 15th, 16th, 18th and 22nd: the numbers for Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, respectively.

Dua Lipa has moved up the list to #22, with a $31 million net worth, thanks to the incredible year she’s had with her album Future Nostalgia. Sam Smith is in at #26, down from #21 last year, despite there being no change in his $47 million net worth.

Lewis Capaldi is a new entry on the list, squeaking in at #48 out of 50 with $24 million.

