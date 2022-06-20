Ed Sheeran is the UK’s most-played artist of 2021

Atlantic Records

If you want to know how great of a year 2021 was for Ed Sheeran, just ask the United Kingdom.

NME reports the “Shivers” singer is the country’s most-played artist of the past year. His single “Bad Habits” was the top song in the U.K. and his album = (Equals) was the most popular album of 2021.

Ed has been enjoying this top honor since 2017 when he first hit a double-header with his ﻿﻿÷ (Divide) album and the song “Shape of You.” He was only bested once, by Dua Lipa, in 2020.

This year, Dua is third on the list of most-played artists, with DJ David Guetta claiming second place. Also making the roundup is Coldplay at number five, The Weeknd in sixth place, Justin Bieber in seventh, Calvin Harris in eighth, Taylor Swift in ninth, and rounding out the top ten is Pink.

When it comes to the nation’s other top songs, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” claimed fourth, while Coldplay’s “Higher Power” took fifth.

