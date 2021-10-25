Ed Sheeran previews all 14 songs on his new album via YouTube Shorts

Courtesy YouTube

Ahead of the Friday release of his new album, = (Equals), Ed Sheeran is giving fans a preview of all 14 tracks on the project, via YouTube Shorts.

Ed has created a brief video clip for each song on the album, featuring a snippet of the song and some kind of visual. For “Shivers,” he’s wearing a suit and dipping his foot into a bathtub filled with ice water. In the song “First Times,” you can see Ed snuggling with his wife Cherry. The clip for “The Joker & the Queen” features Ed and Cherry’s two cats.

In the song “Visiting Hours,” written in memory of his late friend, concert promoter Michael Gudinski, Ed shows off “4 Things You Wish They’d Been There To See”: Ed’s new album, his wedding to Cherry, his daughter Lyra, and the fact that he accidentally ordered a pallet of Michael’s favorite wine.

You can watch all 14 of the Shorts, one after another, now on YouTube. You can also create your own videos using the clips, and post them with the hashtag #SheeranShorts. Ed wrote on Instagram that he’s going to “pick some favorites to win some custom signed artwork.”

“I had a really fun day shooting my YouTube Shorts,” said Ed in a statement. “I’ve always really enjoyed the music video process, so it was fun to explore a new way of doing that by channeling each song’s theme in a unique way, while also giving you a sneak peek of the album!”

Ed is currently quarantining, having announced over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19.

