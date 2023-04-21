Ed Sheeran releases new single “Boat”

Annie Leibowitz

One week before his hotly anticipated fifth album, Ed Sheeran released a new song titled, “Boat.”

The new track was written amid the harsh winter conditions of the English seaside and “serves as a metaphor for depression; a track that combats the struggles of feeling very low and not knowing how to break the cycle,” according to a press release.

That message is evident in the chorus lyrics, where Ed sings, “The more that I love, the less that I feel/The times that I jumped never were real/They say that all scars will heal, but I know/Maybe, I won’t/But the waves won’t break my boat.”

Just hours after releasing the ballad, the Mia Barnes-directed music video arrived, further driving home Ed’s message through visuals.

“Boat” follows the release of the album’s lead single “Eyes Closed,” but it is the first track on the singer’s forthcoming album “ – “ (Subtract).

“’Boat’ is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract,” he shared in a statement. “It’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album.”

“ – “ is scheduled to be released on May 5. On May 6, he’ll also kick off his + – = ÷ x TOUR in Arlington, TX.

Before that though, fans can catch Ed on Disney+ in the all-new, four-part documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, on May 3. The documentary will take a deeper look at how Ed became the artist he is today through never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances.

