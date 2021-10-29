Ed Sheeran releases video for “Overpass Graffiti,” teases Elton John Christmas duet

Dan Martensen

After dropping his new album = (Equals) at midnight, Ed Sheeran has released the music video for “Overpass Graffiti.”

In the video, Ed gets stranded at a rest stop after his tour bus leaves without him. He then embarks on a desert adventure with a group of strangers.

Also on Friday, Ed teased his new Christmas song with Elton John during an interview with BBC Radio 2.

“So kiss me under the mistletoe/Pour out the wine/Let’s toast and pray for December snow/I know there’s been this year but it’s time to let it go/Next year you never know/But for now, Merry Christmas,” he sings in the snippet.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.