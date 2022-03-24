Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band asking to perform remotely at upcoming benefit: “I stand with you”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall

Ed Sheeran will have some special guests when he performs at the upcoming Concert for Ukraine — a band of musicians currently serving as front-line soldiers there.

The band, called Antytila, armed and dressed in combat gear, took a moment from fighting the Russian invasion of their country to contact the Grammy winner, who is headlining the two-hour benefit concert.

“In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers,” they explained. “Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.”

“Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham,” they continued. “We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

They closed saying they are “ready” to perform on March 29, where the benefit concert is set to air on ITV.

Ed was moved by Antytila’s plight and reached out to them on Thursday, saying, “I love you. I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week. I can’t wait to check your music out, guys, and I’m sending you lots of love.”

The Concert for Ukraine will benefit ongoing humanitarian efforts there. Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol and others are also expected to perform.

