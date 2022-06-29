Ed Sheeran reveals the songs he will never stop playing on tour

Terence Patrick

Ed Sheeran knows what songs his concertgoers want to hear most, which is why he will never stop playing them on tour.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Grammy winner revealed his setlist will always include “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits” and “Thinking Out Loud,” as well as his debut single, “The A Team.”

The British singer said he isn’t mad he will always have to play these songs on tour. As a music fan himself, he said he’d be annoyed if he went to see his favorite band and they didn’t play their biggest hits.

“I put it in my head, I was like, ‘I’m a massive Coldplay fan, and if I go to a Coldplay show and they don’t play ‘Fix You’ or ‘Yellow,’ I’m going to be [disappointed,]” Ed explained. “So, in my head, I’m like, ‘People are going to think that coming to my shows!'”

The “Shivers” singer also explained how happy he is to be constantly expanding that list of must-be-played songs. He notes, “Whenever you put out a new album, you’re like, ‘If I’m not ending the show with the new single from this album and it’s from the last album, I’m like, ‘Ah… has it done well?'”

Ed is very pleased “Bad Habits” — off his newest album = (Equals) — is doing so well. “‘Bad Habits’ is the best of the whole show, so I’m really, really, really, really pleased with that. But I thought I would just end the show with ‘Shape Of You’ for the rest of my life,” he confessed.

Ed also had this message for his American fans — his tour will be coming to the U.S., and he’ll reveal the list of dates “by the end of the year.”

