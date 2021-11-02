Ed Sheeran says ‘SNL’ appearance is “still on,” now that he’s out of quarantine

Dan Martensen

Looks like Ed Sheeran will appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend after all.

The singer’s ability to perform on this weekend’s show was unclear after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 24. But now he writes on Instagram, “I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine.”

“Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x,” he added.

This will be Ed’s third time performing on SNL. He previously appeared on 2014 and on 2017. Succession star Kieran Culkin will be the host this Saturday.

