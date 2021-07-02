Ed Sheeran scores 10th number one in the UK: “I really don’t take this for granted”

Atlantic Records

Looks like Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” lead to hit singles.

The star’s new track has just debuted at the top of the chart in his native U.K., and it’s his 10th number one there overall. Britain’s Official Charts Company points out that Ed is one of just nine artists who’ve had 10 number ones or more in the U.K. He’s in pretty good company: Those artists include Eminem, who’s one of Ed’s heroes, as well as Madonna, The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

In a video celebrating his achievement, Ed says, “I want to say thank you so much to everyone that made this happen. I’ve been away for such a long time and I really, really don’t take this for granted, this is an amazing thing. Thank you for making me feel the love.”

Ed goes on to say he hopes “Bad Habits” is knocked out of number one next week by a 1996 song called “Three Lions,” which is the unofficial anthem of English soccer. The song would likely hit number one next week if England wins the European Football Championship.

“We’re going to win the Euros. It’s coming home!” Ed predicts.

